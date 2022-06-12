Mapayapang resolusyon sa Russia vs Ukraine, tinulak ni Digong

Isinulong ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pagkakaroon ng isang mapayapang resolusyon sa gulong namamagitan sa Russia at Ukraine.

Umaasa si Duterte na maayos ng Russia at Ukraine sa pamamagitan ng peace talks ang namamagitang gulo sa kanila.

“I am praying that this can be sorted out by just talking,” ayon kay Duterte sa ginanap na commissioning ng BRP Melchora Aquino sa Maynila.

Nagbanta rin si Duterte sa panganib na idudulot kung gagamit ang Russia ng nuclear weapon.

“There is really danger to the world if Russia decides to use nuclear arms, ‘pag naipit siguro sila. And I hope the Ukrainians would have the common sense na hanggang boundary lang sila. Because they are using the arms of the United States and of the West,” ani Duterte.

“Pagkamag-intrude sila sa territory, you know that would really put the entire population in this planet in jeopardy. Tutuyo talaga ito. So we are praying that it would not happen,” dagdag ni Duterte. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)