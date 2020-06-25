Manyakan sa Miriam nilantad

Naglabasan sa social media ang mga karanasan ng mga estudyante sa Miriam College High School tungkol sa umano’y talamak na harassment at pedophilia sa paaralan.

Nag-trending ang #MCHSDOBETTER nitong June 25 para kalampagin ang paaralan na aksiyonan ang umano’y sexual harassment at pedophilia ng mga titser nito.

Kabilang sa nakaranas ng pangmamanyak mula sa kanyang guro ang netizen na may username na @MCHSDOBETTER_.

“There was one time i slept in class, because I had a huge breakdown the night before and i felt like someone caressing my shoulder and I thought it was one of my seatmates because I got used to her doing that. And then when I looked it was SIR ROMMEL DEOCARIS #MCHSDOBETTER,” aniya.

“Then one time I was absent and may pinagawa pala siya sa class and I told him “Sir absent po ako last meeting ma-aaccess ko pa po ba yung site?” tapos sabi niya “pwede tayo manood dalawa pero sa ibang site” he said that in a whispery voice lang and it took me a while to get what,” dagdag niya.

Hindi raw niya ito maikuwento sa mga magulang niya at umaasa na gagawa ng hakbang ang paaralan hinggil dito.

Ayon kay @itlognichelssy, hindi lang lalaking guro kundi ginagawa rin ng mga babaeng guro ang sexual harassment sa mga estudyante nito.

Narito ang ilan pang tweet ng mga netizen:

“You have a prof who asks students to explain or do an essay on why prostitution and being gay is a sin, touches students inappropriately, and asks people to sign a chastity covenant before graduating!!! #MCHSDOBETTER,” sey ni @itzysehoe.

“The fact that every student who graduated/left MC knows of AT LEAST one predatory teacher tells us enough about the administration and how they respond to sexual harassment. #MCHSDOBETTER,” comment ni @gabrielletaruc.

“Sexual harassment from female teachers exist too, here’s my experience: I had a teacher that would often refer to me as “crush ng bayan”, make flirtatious remarks or jokes about me, and touch me non-consensually— all of which made me extremely uncomfortable. #MCHSDOBETTER,” wika ni @itlognichelssy.

“Shame on you @MiriamCollegeQC for being so proactive in punishing students regarding dress codes and LGBT relationships yet silent and tolerant towards SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND PEDOPHILIA COMMITTED BY TEACHERS YOU HIRED. On top of that, you continue to perpetuate a + #MCHSDOBETTER,” sumbat ni @jillianafable.

Samantala, wala pang inilalabas na opisyal na reaksyon ang Miriam kaugnay sa pasabog ng mga estudyante.(IS)