Manyak na Weinstein nadisgrasya sa kulungan

Miserable ang buhay ngayon ng former Hollywood studio executive at ngayo’y convicted rapist na si Harvey Weinstein. Naka-detain ito ngayon sa North Infirmary Command on Rikers Island kunsaan meron itong dalawang cellmate.

Nitong nakaraang weekend ay nakaranas ito ng bad fall sa loob ng kanyang selda.

“He’s miserable but trying to be optimistic as best he can. He has had a lot of time to think about his life and be humbled, but he thinks it’s going to be a long, uphill battle from here. It’s a prison cell. It has a sink and toilet, all stainless steel and open,” ayon sa spokesman ni Weinstein.

Noong nakaraang Pebrero 24, Weinstein was ordered held without bail after being convicted in court for raping a hairstylist and forcibly performing oral sex on a former Project Runway production assistant.

Dahil hindi pinayagan si Weinstein na makagamit ng walker sa loob ng kulu­ngan, hirap ito ngayon maglakad at ito ang naging dahilan kung bakit siya natumba.

“He fell on his head and thinks he has a concussion. His head has been ­pounding since yesterday,” dagdag pa ng spokesman.

Binigyan ng wheelchair si Weinstein pero hirap siyang gamitin ito.

Nilipat sa Rikers Island si Weinstein noong Marso 5 pagkatapos nitong ma-hospital arrest for two weeks sa Bellevue Hospital dahil sa isang heart procedure. The 67-year-old disgraced Hollywood producer is facing 29 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 11. (Ruel Mendoza)