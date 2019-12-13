Manugang ni Villar tinamaan ng hiya

PINAG-INHIBIT ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang manugang ng bilyonar­yong si Manny Villar na asawa ng anak nitong si Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sa gaga­wing imbestigasyon ng gobyerno sa water contracts dahil sa conflict of interest.

Ginawa ni Guevarra ang desisyon matapos makumpirma na si Justice Undersecretary Em Aglipay-Villar, ang head ng DOJ na magrerepaso sa onerous provisions sa 1997 concession agreements ng Salim-Consunji’s Maynilad at Ayala’s Manila Water.

“I requested Usec. Villar to inhibit herself na lang to dispel suspicions that the DOJ contract review may not be completely objective due to an alleged possible conflict of inte­rest,” ayon sa statement ni Guevarra.

“It’s unfair to Usec. Villar, who has always acted with professiona­lity, but the circumstances call for it,” dagdag ni Guevarra.

Una nang iginiit ni Guevarra na walang unethical sa role ni Aglipay-Villar sa gagawing imbestigasyon ng DOJ kahit pa na ang resulta ng imbestigasyon ay posibilidad na ma- revoke ang kontrata at mawalan ng control sa utility firm, Prime Water.

Sinabi ni Guevarra na sa kabila na iniutos niya ang inhibition ng misis ni Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, iginiit niya na wala itong conflict of inte­rest.

“One thing I can say, any good lawyer will come to the same finding­s and conclusion,” giit pa ni Guevarra.

Hindi naman idinetalye nina Guevarra at Aglipay-Villar ang kanilang magiging papel sa imbestigasyon na isasagawa laban sa kontrata ng Maynilad-Manila Water. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)