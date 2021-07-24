Abante Online
Manny gusto unli suntukan

PINILI ng 42-anyos na eight-division champion na si Manny Pacquiao ang 31-taong gulang na si Errol Spence Jr dahil mas agresibo ito sa ibabaw ng boxing ring.

“There were a lot of opportunities for me to pick an easier fight than this. But I picked Errol Spence Jr. because I want a real fight and a great fight for the fans. I’m a fighter, and boxing is my passion,” sey ni Pacman sa ulat ng WBN.

Aminado rin siyang hindi sisiw si Spence dahil bukod sa bata ito at agresibo ay uhaw din ito sa titulo.

“Errol Spence Jr. is aggressive, young, and undefeated. Spence is dedicated to his career. This is not an easy opponent. This is the kind of opponent you can never underestimate,” pahabol pa ni Pacquiao patungkol sa WBC at IBF welterweight champion na si Spence. (Aivan Episcope)

