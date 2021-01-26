Manny-Conor fight lumabnaw

Ilang araw matapos hindi magwagi si former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor kontra kay American fighter Dustin Poirier, naging usap-usapan na lumalabo ang kanilang pagtatapat sa boxing ring ni eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao.

Nitong Linggo (Manila time), pinataob ni Poirier si McGregor via second-round TKO sa UFC 257 Lightweight main event sa Abu Dhabi.

Sa laban, isa sa naging bentahe ni Poirier ang ilang sa calf-kicks nito na binigyang punto naman ni McGregor sa inaasahang laban kontra kay Pacquiao.

“There are no damn leg kicks in boxing, you know what I mean? I always did want to focus on my MMA career but I’m also open,” saad ni “The Notorious’.

“I’ll just see what happens. I don’t know what will happen. That Manny [Pacquiao] fight was happening. It was as good as done.”

Samantala, matapos ang showdown, isa sa binanggit ng 32-year-old Irish fighter ang posibleng trilogy showdown kontra kay Nate Diaz.

“I’ll regroup and pick myself up. Get up off the floor and go again, and that’s it. Styles make fights, there’s many great stylistic matchups out there. Myself and Dustin are 1-1, myself and Nate [Diaz] are 1-1. There’s many good matchups for me and I’ll adopt a different approach for the trilogy I feel with Dustin because those leg kicks are not to be messed with. That calf kick, the low calf kick, I’ve never experienced that and it was a good one,” sambit ni McGregor.

Sa Twitter naman tumirada si Diaz, na para bang naguudyok ng kanyang comeback, “U [Conor McGregor] and Dp [Dustin Poirier] just got choked on ur face the other day by a guy [Khabib Nurmagomedov] that ran off and didn’t want none especially wit me, how u gonna fight for a title? I been here 14 years and no one can do me like that ever in life .. lol lightweight division.”

Taong 2016, dalawang beses na nagharap si McGregor at Diaz kung saan unang nagwagi sa kanilang pagtatagpo si “The Notorious” habang rumesbak naman ang 35-year-old American sa second bout. (Janiel Abby Toralba)