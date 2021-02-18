Manny buburahin si Errol – Fortune

WALA na ang dating bangis ni Errol Spence, Jr. pagkatapos ng car accident noong Oktubre 2019 na muntik nang kumitil sa buhay nito.

Kaya ang hamunin si eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao ay isang kahangalan.

Ito ang opinyon ng strength and conditioning coach ni Pacquiao, 42, na si Justin Fortune.

“Spence is a great fighter and a good champion, but he’s not the same guy that he was before, not at all. We saw that when he fought Danny Garcia. Everyone raves about how hard Spence punches, well Danny Garcia came through 12 rounds,” paliwanag ng dating heavyweight contender na si Justin.

“Danny Garcia also never pulled the trigger that night, or else Danny would probably have beaten him, I think.You put Spence in there with someone like Pacquiao now, Pacquiao obliterates him, even a 42-years-old.”

Nagsimula nang mag-training si Pacquiao para sa laban ngayong 2021 matapos hubaran ng WBA 147-pound belt dahil sa inactivity mula nang agawin ang titulo kay Keith Thurman noong Hulyo 2019.

“He’s still the No. 1 guy and he has been the champion for the last 18 years, that in itself is a phenomenal f***ing feat as an athlete in sport,” dagdag ng coach.

Bumaligtad ang Ferrari ni Spence, 30, dahil sa high-speed collission sanhi para siya maospital at magkaroon ng mga pasa at pamamaga ng mukha. (Ferdz Delos Santos)