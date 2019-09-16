Manila Youth Football sisikad

MAGPAPAKITANG-GILAS ang mga batang malulupit maglaro ng football sa magaganap na NCRFA’s Manila Youth Football League (MY Football League) na magsisismula sa Sabado sa British School Manila.

Masisislayan sa opening tournament ang 50 teams kasama ang British School Manila, Makati Football Club, De La Salle Zobel, Tanauan, Atheltico Diliman, G8, Manila Japanese Football Club, Tuloy sa Don Bosco, Angono Rizal at RAYA FC.

Gabay ng FIFA Grassroots, tinatag ang NCRFA League para maghubog ng programa na magbubuklod sa mga tao sa pamamagitan ng nasabing liga at patrons.

Sa tournament, ang grass pitch ay pangangalanan ng “Simon Mann Field” habang ang turf pitch ay “Don Jones Field”.

Ang father and son duo na sina Tomas at SeLu Lozano ng pioneer youth club Makati FC ang nagtatag ng liga para sa ikauunlad ng nasabing sport.

Dinala ni Tomas Lozano ang Makati FC sa Gothia Cup sa Sweden para bitbitin ang bandila ng Pilipinas sa 37 sunod na taon.

“We see how the grassroots have developed in the Philippines through the years and rebranding NCRFA to Manila Youth Football League amplifies our thrust of growing the game,“ saad ni Tomas.

“We hope that through Manila Youth Football League we will be able to bring together as many people as we can. People from all walks of life through the sport that we all love,“ (Elech Dawa)