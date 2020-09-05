‘Manila Province of China’ beauty product umabot sa Davao

Nakarating din sa Davao City ang hair care product na may nakasulat na ‘Manila, Province of China’.

Ito’y sinumbong ng Pinoy Aksyon for Governance and the Environment chair Ben Ellorin matapos nitong makita ang ilang post na binebenta ang Chinese product sa Davao City.

Pinagbigay alam ito ni Ellorin kay PBA party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles, na unang umaksyon nang matuklasan ang naturang label sa produkto.

“We have learned that this product has found its way to the Davao City market and elsewhere in the country,” saad ni Ellorin sa liham para kay Nograles.

“The courage and patriotism that you displayed is what emboldened us to approach you and ask for a deeper investigation into the entities behind this product being distributed by the Binondo, Manila-based Elegant Fumes Beauty Products, Inc., that has declared our country a ‘province of China,’” aniya pa.

Ang naturang produkto ay ang Ashley Shine Keratin Treatment Deep Repair na itinitinda sa mga stall sa Binondo dahilan para ipasara ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. (RP)