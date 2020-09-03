Manila Bay white sand ng DENR malulusaw lang!

Walang bilib ang isang University of the Philippines (UP) professor at disaster expert sa pagtatambak ng mga puting buhangin sa dalampasigan ng Manila Bay para magmukha itong Boracay beach.

“I believe that all the white sand will be washed out from the coastline and brought to the bottom of deeper water,” tweet ni Mahar Lagmay bilang reaksyon sa isang Twitter post kung saan ipinakita ang gabundok na mga white sand na tinatambak sa Manila Bay.

Si Lagmay ay isang disaster expert at executive director ng DOST Project NOAH (Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazard).

Maging si Muntinlupa City Rep. Ruffy Biazon ay nagpahayag laban sa umano’y “cosmetic surgery” na ginagawa ng tanggapan ni Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy Cimatu sa Manila Bay.

“I shudder at the thought that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources is the leading proponent of this environmental cosmetic surgery. Nature has its way of pushing back at man-made impositions,” sabi ni Biazon.

Paliwanag ng DENR, gagawin na tulad ng Boracay ang bahagi ng Manila Bay na nasa Baywalk sa Roxas Boulevard, Maynila. Bahagi umano ito ng rehabilitation program sa Manila Bay at ang white sand ay galing pa sa Cebu.