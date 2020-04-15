Mangrobang, Kilgroe diretso sa pag-eensayo

PATULOY lamang ang mga pambansang atleta mula sa Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) sa pagsasanay sa kalagitnaan ng pandaigdigan na krisis na dulot ng nakamamatay na novel coronavirus o COVID-19 sa pagnanais na makaagaw ng silya sa naiusog ding Tokyo Olympic Games sa 2021.

Ito ang ipinaalam ni TRAP president Tom Carrasco habang patuloy na nananatili sa bahay bilang pagsunod sa mga ipinapatupad na polisiya sa Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

“Okay naman kami sa family. Strictly quarantined though,” sabi nito.

“The two aspirants for the Tokyo Olympics are in good conditions. Kim Mangrobang went back to Portugal in March and is staying in a private apartment until the reopening of the Desmor training camp in May. She’s training on her own.”

“Kim Kilgroe is in California. She’s also in training though limited in scope,” sabi pa nito.

“The locally based national athletes are under supervision of their assigned local coaches and are doing mainly indoor training. From time to time, they do joint indoor workouts via teleconference facilities. It is a good thing that PSC is able to release their allowances on time and they are able to buy their needs,” pasasalamat nito. (Lito Oredo)