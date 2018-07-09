Mandu sa oagbuta g ug GPS sa bus, gipalig-on sa CA

Gisuportahan sa Court of Appeals (CA) ang memorandum nga giisyo sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) nga nagmandu sa pagbutang ug Global Positioning System (GPS) sa mga bus.

Subay sa sa lima pahina nga resolusyon nga gipitsahan ug June 21, gubasura sa CA Special Twelfth Division ang motion for reconsideration nha gisang-at sa Nagkakaisang Samahan ng mga Nangangasiwa ng Panlalawigang Bus sa Pilipinas batok sa mandu sa LTFRB.

Giinging walay basihanan ang argumento sa transport group kabahin sa mandu.

“After a careful scrutiny of the arguments raised in the instant motion, this Court finds that the same must be denied for lack of merit. The instant motion does not raise new and substantial issues that would warrant the reversal of this Court’s decision dated February 27, 2018,” nabutang sa CA resolution. ()