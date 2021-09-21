Mandatory face shield pinababawi kay Duterte

Umapela si Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at hiniling na bawiin ang polisiya ng mandatory na pagsusuot ng face shield.

Sinabi ni Velasco sa sulat na dagdag-gastos lamang sa naghihirap na Pilipino ang pagbili ng face shield.

Ang sulat na may petsang Setyembre 20, 2021 ay ipinadala rin kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Ipinunto ni Velasco na walang matibay na ebidensya na epektibo ang face shield sa paglaban sa COVID-19.

“The use of face shields has made little difference in protecting against the transmission of COVID-19 over the proper use of masks alone, and imposes an additional burden to poor Filipino families already reeling from the adverse effect of the pandemic on their livelihood,” sabi ni Velasco.

Ang pagsusuot ng face shield ay inirekomenda umano ng World Health Organization (WHO) at United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sa mga tao na direktang nakikisalamuha sa mga pasyenteng may COVID-19.

Wala rin umanong nakitang malaking pagkakaiba ang mga physician-researcher ng Wayne State University School of Medicine sa pagsusuot ng face mask at pagsusuot ng face mask at face shield.

Kahit na sa mga pag-aaral na isinagawa sa Pilipinas, sinabi ni Velasco na ang paggamit ng face shield ay epektibo laban sa talsik ng dugo at iba pang likido pero hindi sa res­piratory aerosol gaya ng virus.

Inirekomenda ni Velasco na ipagamit na lamang ang face shield sa mga indibidwal na personal na nakikisalamuha sa mga pasyenteng may COVID-19.

Bukod sa dagdag-gastos, sinabi ni Velasco na dagdag-kalat din umano ang face shield.

“The rest of the world universally considers the following as effective interventions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: proper wearing of face masks, regularly washing or disinfecting of hands or high-touch surfaces, and ensuring proper ventilation in indoor spaces,” sabi pa ni Velasco. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)