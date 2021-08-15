Mambabatas sawsaw sa Mayor Sara for president

Isang citizen’s movement na tinawag na Hugpong Para kay Sara (HPS) ang itinayo upang kumbinsihin si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte na tumakbo sa 2022 presidential elections.

Ayon kay Deputy Speaker and Bagong Hene­rasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera, spokesperson ng HPS nagtutulong-tulong ang kanilang mga miyembro upang pag-aralan ang mga dapat na gawin ng gobyerno para agad na makaahon sa pandemya.

“We are doing all these research and study to play on the obvious strengths of Mayor Sara which is her commitment to continue to her father’s legacy, but at the same time use her independent spirit, decisiveness and style of thoroughly thinking of developmental solutions, qualities which clearly propelled her to the top of recent surveys,” sabi ni Herrera.

Ang HPS ay binubuo ng mga indibidwal mula sa business sector, academe, ekonomista, lokal na pamahalaan, mga mambabatas at mga ordinaryong tao. (Billy Begas)