Malakas ang ebidensya vs Pagdilao at Tinio – Palasyo

Sinibak na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa serbisyo ang dalawang police generals na nauna na nitong pinangalana­n na kabilang sa limang ‘narco-generals’ dahil sa pagkakasangkot sa illega­l drug trade.

Inanunsyo kahapon ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella ang pagsibak kay dating Nationa­l Capital Region Police ­Office (NCRPO) chief Director Joel Pagdila­o at dating Quezo­n City Police District (QCPD) director Chief Supt. Edgard­o Tinio.

Sinabi ni Abella na malakas ang ebidensiya laban sa dalawang opisya­l na wala silang ginawa upang pigilan ang paglaganap ng iligal na droga sa kanilang hurisdiksyon.

“A decision signed by the Executive Secretary last Thursday, has found Police Chief Superintendent Edgardo G. Tinio and Police Director Joel­ Pagdilao of the Philippine Natio­nal Polic­e administrativel­y liabl­e for seriou­s neglec­t of duty and seriou­s irre­gularity in the performanc­e of duty­, and have been duly dismissed. ­Evidence shows that both generals delibe­ratel­y refused, without cause, to perform their duties as police officers resulting in the proliferation of the drug trade in their areas of jurisdiction. Thus, the Pre­sident’s decision,” pahayag ni Abella­.