Malakas ang ebidensya vs Pagdilao at Tinio – Palasyo

Sinibak na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa serbisyo ang dalawang police generals na nauna na nitong pinangalanan na kabilang sa limang ‘narco-generals’ dahil sa pagkakasangkot sa illegal drug trade.
Inanunsyo kahapon ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella ang pagsibak kay dating National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Joel Pagdilao at dating Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Chief Supt. Edgardo Tinio.
Sinabi ni Abella na malakas ang ebidensiya laban sa dalawang opisyal na wala silang ginawa upang pigilan ang paglaganap ng iligal na droga sa kanilang hurisdiksyon.
“A decision signed by the Executive Secretary last Thursday, has found Police Chief Superintendent Edgardo G. Tinio and Police Director Joel Pagdilao of the Philippine National Police administratively liable for serious neglect of duty and serious irregularity in the performance of duty, and have been duly dismissed. Evidence shows that both generals deliberately refused, without cause, to perform their duties as police officers resulting in the proliferation of the drug trade in their areas of jurisdiction. Thus, the President’s decision,” pahayag ni Abella.