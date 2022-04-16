Malacañang sinopla human rights report sa US

Tinawag ng Malacañang na mahina ang pagkuhang impormasyon ng Department of State ng Estados Unidos makaraang ilabas nito ang ulat galing umano samapagkakatiwalaang impormasyon, hinggil sa anila’y mga paglabag sa karapatang pantao sa Pilipinas.

Mariing tinutulan ni Presidential Spokesman Secretary Martin Andanar ang inilabas ng Amerika na 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Aniya, “The United States Department once again displayed how infirmed its intelligence gathering is with its recent claim of “credible “reports of human rights violations by the Philippine government.”

Giit ng kalihim, walang basehan ang nasabing ulat at pawangluma at recycled na isyu ito na muling pinalulutang ng mga kalaban ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Maging ang mgaakusasyon laban sa mga alagad ng batas sa kanilang mga anti-drug operation ay matagal na aniyang nasagot ngadministrasyon.

“We consider the reports utterly devoid of bases. If at all, the reports are nothin but a rehash of old and recycled issues by the perennial detractors of the Duterte administration,” ani Andanar.

Pinayuhan ng Palasyo ang United States Department naberipikahin muna ang mga impormasyong nakakarating sa kanilang tanggapan at pagtrabahuin ang mga tauhan sa kanilangembahada sa bansa para malaman ang katotohanan sa halip nakumuha mula sa mga maling source.

“We strongly suggest that the United States Department to validate reports that reach their office, triangulate the same with all other open and institutional sources, and put to work its political officers in the US Embassy in the Philippines who can then properly verify the same with the Philippine government,” pahayag pa ni Andanar. (Aileen Taliping)