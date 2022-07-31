Abante Online
Malacañang nakiramay sa pagpanaw ni Ramos

News
By Abante News
0

Nagpaabot ng pakikiramay ang Malacañang sa pagpanaw kahapon ni dating Pangulong Fidel V. Ramos sa edad na 94.

“He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive,” ani Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles sa kanyang Facebook post.

“We deeply condole with his family, friends, classmates and associates and keep him in our prayers,” dagdag nito.
Sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Ramos ay nagkasundo ang mga rebeldeng New People’s Army at Moro National Liberation Front. (Prince Golez)

