Malacañang nakiramay sa mga biktima ng lindol

Nagparating ng pakikiramay ang Palasyo ng Malacañang ng mga taga-Leyte na tinamaan ng magnitude 6.5 na lindol kahapon.

“Again, we stand with the people of Leyte. We condole with those who have lost their loved ones and we continue to stand with those who have loved ones who have been hurt,” ani Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Kinumpirma rin ni Abella na nag-deploy na ang gobyerno ng mga kinakailangang resources para i-rescue ang mga survivors at upang mapabilis ang pagbangon ng mga biktima ng lindol

“We continue to call on the resilient spirit of the Filipino to close ranks against the vicissitudes confronting our people. No matter what, we will rise again and we will rise into our destined greatness,”wika ni Abella.