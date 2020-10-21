Malacañang bubuo ng task force vs DPWH korap

Hindi malayong bumuo rin ng isang independent task force ang Malacañang para mag-imbestiga sa umano’y mga katiwalian sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) gaya ng ginawa sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na bagamat mayroon ng binuong task force ang DPWH, mas pabor sa kanila ang isang independent body na mag-iimbestiga sa mga opisyal at tauhan ng DPWH.

“It’s not inconceivable that another task force of the DPWH may be formed by the President , in the same way that he formed one for the Philhealth,” ani Roque.

Kinikilala ng kalihim ang binuong task force ng DPWH, subalit hindi aniya maiwasang magkaroon ng agam-agam ang publiko dahil ang mga mag-iimbestiga ay mga kapwa kasamahan din sa DPWH.

“I think that is a good beginning, but as you observe, many people doubt, if it can succeed because it’s the same people investigating one another, somwe would prefer an independent body,” dagdag ni Roque. (Aileen Taliping)