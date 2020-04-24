Makabayan bloc kay Duterte: Covid ‘wag isangkalan sa Martial Law

Umalma ang Makabayan bloc sa Kongreso sa naging pahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na posibleng magdeklara siya ng martial law upang supilin ng New People’s Army (NPA).

Ayon sa grupo, hindi dapat gamitin ng Pangulo ang problema sa coronavirus disease pandemic para lamang makapagdeklara ng batas militar sa bansa.

“We have now heard straight from the horse’s mouth the Pres. Duterte intends to exploit the COVID pandemic as a pretext to implement his scheme of imposing nationwide martial law and ruling as a dictator.” ayon sa grupo.

“Furthermore, he is using unverified reports of alleged NPA attacks to divert attention from his administration’s poor handling of the CoViD pandemic disease caused by the virus.”dagdag pa nila.

Nanindigan pa sila na ang pagdedeklara ng martial law ay hindi ang hakbang na hinahanap ng taumbayan sa gobyerno para labanan ang Covid pandemic.

Ang hinihingi ngayon ng nakararaming mahihirap na pamilya ay kung paano makakarating sa kanila ang P5,000 hanggang P8,000 cash aid. Kulang rin anila, ang proteksyon sa mga health worker kaya higit sa 1,000 health worker na ang tinamaan ng coronavirus.

“We are calling on the Duterte administration to stop using militaristic methods to solve the CoViD pandemic because it will not work.”giit ng grupo.

Ang Makabayan bloc ay binubuo nina Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, Eufemia “Ka Femia” Cullamat at Ferdinand Gaite, ACT-Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Women’s Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas, at Kabataan Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago.