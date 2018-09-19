Major Sara gibauran ang amahan: magbantay sa nagtinguha nga mahimong Chief Justice

Mipasidaan si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio ang iyang amahan nga si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte batok sa usa nga nagtinguha nga ma-appoint isip justice o Chief Justice.

Matud sa mayor nga nakadawat siyag impormasyon nga giingong gi-estorya sa wala panganli nga personalidad ang mga nagpetisyon alang sa iyang disbarment case nga ihunong na l ang ilang reklamo.

“The Office of the President should think twice in appointing this individual to be a Justice – more so a Chief Justice. He clearly lacks the virtues of honor, justice, and fairness,” matud ni Mayor Sara.

Matud ni Mayor Sara nga nga iyang nabantayan nga ang gustong mahimong Chief Justice pinaagi sa tinguhang pag-areglo o dili kaha makakuha ug paborableng desisyon.

“It has come to my attention that certain individuals are talking to the petitioners and witnesses in the disbarment case filed against me, asking them to withdraw their complaint.

Behind this is an individual who is seeking appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court. This person has been trying to spin my case to get a favorable ruling – hoping that I may take notice of him,” dugang pamahayag sa mayor.