Maine sinuportahan ang kalaban

Parehong nag-post pa sa kanilang mga Instagram accounts sina Maine Mendoza at Matteo Guidicelli na obviously, nasiyahan sa napanood na concert. Pareho rin nilang itinuturing si Anne na ins­pirasyon.

Ayon kay Matteo, “congratulations on the success of your concert tonight! You are a real inspiration to so many! You are one of the most pure and honest people I know in the industry. I wish you more success in everything you do!!!”

Si Maine naman na inaming nagpaka-fan girl sa host ng katapat nilang noontime show na Eat Bulaga, “So happy I got to watch your concert, Ms. @annecurtissmith. Congratulations on your 21st year! You were amazing on stage! And can I just say… sobrang cute mo po. Anne kulit mo; Anne adorable! I am just so glad to be able to witness how great of a performer you are. Tonight was filled with lovely songs and lit live performances. Anne galing mo! There are so many things to admire about you. Continue being an inspiration to many, Ms. Anne!”