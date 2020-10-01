Maine-Loonyo loveteam inalmahan ng mga fan

Kung may Jasmine Curtis Smith si Alden Richards sa I Can See You: Love On The Balcony, may DJ Loonyo naman daw si Maine Mendoza, na madalas na ngang napapanood sa Eat Bulaga, at pati na rin sa Daddy’s Gurl, ang sitcom ni Bossing Vic Sotto sa GMA 7.

Pero siyempre, bagamat marami ang nagsasabing cute ang datingan ng tandem nina Maine at DJ Loonyo sa pagsasayaw, may mga kumukuwestiyon pa rin, na bakit si DJ Loonyo pa?

Si DJ Loonyo na kinainisan nga sa mga pinagsasabi niya kamakailan tungkol sa mga seryosong bagay! Bukod pa sa mga naglabasang kuwento tungkol sa reklamo ng isang babae na diumano ay ex-girlfriend ni DJ Loonyo, na pinabayaan umano niya. So, wala na raw bang iba?

Well, para kay Direk Chris Martinez, walang masama na kinuha nilang guest sa Daddy’s Gurl si DJ Loonyo.

“We are just so grateful that we have DJ Loonyo as our guest. And he was a joy to work with. He was very cooperative, talented and funny! He also understood and followed the stringent safety protocols we now have on the set. As to your concern over “over promote” – I don’t understand why that should even bother you. Maybe ask yourself why does it bother you? Of course, he is a newcomer – and should be given breaks…” sabi pa ni Direk Chris.

Well…