Maine inspirasyon ng mga guro

Ang bongga talaga ni Maine Mendoza. Hindi lang sa showbiz siya mabenta, kundi pati na rin sa mga bagay, grupo na kapaki-pakinabang sa mas maraming tao.

Tulad na lang ng Online English education platform na 51Talk, na si Maine nga ang bagong brand ambassador.

“I said yes to 51Talk because I felt that the values and ideals that 51Talk stand for appealed to me. I felt that, on a deeper level, nakaka-relate ako because they value genuine connections with people, and they recognize and reward hard work,” sabi ni Maine.

“I also am very honored to be an instrument to promote 51Talk’s livelihood opportunity to Filipinos, especially now when the country is reeling from the impact of the pandemic,” dugtong na chika pa ni Maine.

Naniniwala si Maine na ang pagiging online English teacher at 51Talk is an ideal opportunity especially for those who juggle many roles in life and desire a flexible schedule.

“I hope that my being 51Talk’s ambassador will help reach out to more Filipinos to learn about this opportunity,” sey niya.

Pero, bakit nga ba si Maine ang napiling brand ambassador?

Ayon kay 51Talk Country Head Jennifer Que, “When she’s not on screen, Maine juggles other roles as an entrepreneur, advocate, and writer. She understands what it’s like to constantly explore endeavors that don’t just pique one’s interest, but also give room for self-improvement. Her lively personality, coupled with her entrepreneurial mindset and go-getter attitude, makes her an ideal embodiment of our 51Talk teachers.”

Well, idolo, inspirasyon nga rin ng mga guro si Maine. At layunin nga ni Maine na mas marami pang mga guro ang matulungan niya. (Dondon Sermino)