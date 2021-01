Mahilig kasi sa party: Miami umatras sa Harden trade

Bagama’t lumanding na sa Brooklyn Nets si All-Star guard James Harden, magugunita na ilang team muna ang kumalabit sa sikat na basketbolista para makuha ito.

Isa na rito ang Miami Heat ngunit bumitaw rin bago pa magsimula ang season.

Sa panayam kay Heat veteran Udonis Haslem sa Complex Sports podcast, bumanat ang three-time NBA champion na hindi pang-Miami si Harden dahil sa kanyang ‘partying habits’.

“Man, when I woke up and seen that d*mn James Harden trade, I was half-asleep. I woke up and dropped my d*mn phone. I couldn’t believe it. I knew we weren’t gonna get him. You can’t bring James Harden to Miami,” sambit ng 40-year-old power forward.

“As much as I wanted that to work out, in my mind I was like, ain’t no way. I would’ve aged 15 years trying to be his O.G. He would’ve had to move me into the guesthouse to keep a close eye on him.”

Noong nakaraang linggo, lumanding si Harden sa Nets via four-team mega deal trade kabilang ang Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers. (JAToralba)