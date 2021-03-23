Magprisinta ng ‘paternity affidavit of admission’

Atty. Claire, good day! May itatanong lang po sana ako sa sitwasyon ko ngayon.

Puwede po bang dalhin ng bata ang last name ng papa niya kahit hindi kami kasal?

Ganito po kasi ang sitwasyon ko Atty. namatay kasi ang ama ng dinadala ko ngayon.

So pwde bang dalhin ng bata ang apelyido ng papa niya?

Salamat po,

Sarah

Ms. Sarah,

Hangga’t wala kasing recognition o acknowledgment na ginagawa ang ama na ang bata ay kanyang anak ay mahihirapan kang isunod sa apelyido ng tatay. Pero may mga paraan para patunayan ang relasyon ng bata sa ama tulad ng mga sulat ng ama na kinikilala niya na kanyang anak ang bata. Ayon kasi sa ating batas ay dapat na may Affidavit of Admission of Paternity na nagpapatunay na anak niya ang bata at dapat ito ay notaryado. Kapag mayroon kayong Affidavit of Admission of Paternity at may Affidavit to Use the Surname of the Father na isinagawa ang nanay o guardian ng bata ay maaaring magamit nito ang surname ng tatay.

Ang RA 9255 ay nagsasaad na kapag hindi pa rehistrado ang birth certificate ng bata ay ito ang iiral na probisyon ng nasabing batas: 9.1.2 With Affidavit to Use the Surname of the Father; a. If Affidavit of Admission of Paternity at the back of the Certificate of Live Birth (COLB) is executed and an Affidavit to Use the Surname of the Father (AUSF) is executed by the mother or the guardian, in the absence of the mother, or the person himself , the child shall be registered under the surname of the father. xx

b. If Affidavit of Admission of Paternity is executed in a separate public document , and an AUSF is executed by the mother or the guardian , in the absence of the mother, or the person himself , the child shall be registered under the surname of the father. xx

c. If a Private Handwritten Instrument is executed and an AUSF is executed by the mother or the guardian, in the absence of the mother or the person himself, the child shall be registered under the surname of the father.

Kung may mga sulat naman na gawa sa sulat-kamay ng ama ng bata na kinikilala niya ito bilang kanyang anak ay magagamit mo rin upang maisunod sa surname niya ang bata.

Kung may katanungan pa ay tumawag lamang sa 8922 0245 o mag email sa attormneyclaire@gmail.com. Please subscribe to my YouTube channel Ito ang Batas with Atty. Claire Castro.