Magnolia, NorthPort off limits sa bisita

UNA ang Magnolia at NorthPort sa 12 team ng PBA na nagpahayag na off limits­ muna sa mga fan ang kanilang practice session para makaiwas sa coronavirus.

Miyerkoles ay inihayag ni Commissioner Willie Marcial na nagdesisyon ang Board of Governors na kanselahin na ang buong Philippine Cup matapos umakyat ang bilang ng mga kaso ng Coronavirus Disease o COVID-19.

Sa ensayo ng Batang Pier at Hotshots, hindi na magpapapasok ng ibang taong hindi konektado sa team.

“In light of the COVID-19 situation, the Magnolia Hotshots will implement closed door practices effective March 12, 2020. The health and safety of our staff, players, and fans remain to be our top priority during this period,” anang statement ng Magnolia.

Lahat ng pumapasok sa pinag-eensayuhan ng Hotshots sa RONAC gym ay kinukunan din ng temperature at namigay ng alcohol sa lahat ng staff at miyembro ng team.

“No visitors allowed,” ang nakasaad naman sa memo ng NorthPort.

Kinukunan din ng body temperature ang bawat pumasok sa practice facility­ ng Batang Pier sa Green ­Meadows.

Sa Twitter, nag-post ng picture ang NorthPort na nakataas ang kamay ng mga player, nag-high-five pero walang contact.

“In time like this – touch hearts muna, not people (not even your teammates). Sanitize!” caption ng team. (Vladi Eduarte)