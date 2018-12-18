Maggie nagsisi sa panlalait kay Catriona

Hindi nakalimutan ng mga supporter ni Catriona Gray ang naging komento ng beauty queen/akres na si Maggie Wilson nu’ng sumali si Miss Universe 2018 sa Bb. Pilipinas.

Hindi nga kasi pabor si Maggie na si Catriona ang nagwagi ng best in swimsuit. Dahil pakiramdam niya, mas maraming kandidata pa ang puwedeng mabigyan ng naturang award, na super seksi nga naman.

At ‘yun na nga, nga­yong kinoronahan si Catriona bilang Miss Universe, binalikan si Maggie ng mga fan. Kaya naman nag-trending din ang pa­ngalan ni Maggie, dahil sa panlalait ng mga fan sa kanya.

“Havana, Cuba – July 2018. On my last night in this city, I found myself crying at the dinner table. I wasn’t sure at first why I was so emotional but then as the sun set I realized just how lucky I am.

“Today, I kept changing my settings here on IG because of the immense backlash I’ve been getting over something I said 9 months ago.

“I have made mistakes but have learnt and made peace with them and I refuse to be vilified by them. Your mistakes aren’t what defines you but it is how you behave and learn from them after you’ve committed one.

“The one thing constant in life is change, I find comfort in that. I’ve learnt and have chosen to be more understanding of the world around me. To be more sensitive towards people and my surroundings.

“With that said, I’ve switched my comments back on but I will no ­longer tolerate negativity and hate on any of my social media pages. There is enough of it going around already.

“If any of you decide to continue with the anger, mockery and negativity then you are no better. I truly wish you find happiness and peace.

“And just incase no one has told YOU yet, YOU are blessed, loved, ­appreciated and yes, YOU matter,” sabi ni Maggie.

Anyway, heto naman ang mga mensaheng karapat-dapat i-post, na maru­nong umunawa, at alam mong hindi naman sumisipsip lang kay Maggie.

chengsayat, “@wilsonmaggie enjoy your vacation with your beautiful family. Never mind the haters and the bashers. You are a strong, smart beautiful, kind, hardworking woman, wife and mother. Nobody is perfect. Focus today on enjoying your anniversary with your family babe yes, I obsess about your photos. Have a blessed peaceful Christmas with your beautiful family!”

mynymisnym, “Influencer or not, people forget that firstly, you are human and entitled to your opinion. If you thought that she didn’t deserve to win the swimsuit way back then so be it. You don’t have to change your opi­nion just because of someone else’s convenience. I am such a huge fan of Catriona and I don’t find your comment offensive at all. Each to our own.. and people shouldn’t be so sensitive nowadays. Jeez.”

dindinparks, “An honest opinion is way too different from bashing or ­criticizing.”

Well…