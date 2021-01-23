Magalong binira mga bolerong mayor sa contact tracing

NANAWAGAN sa mga local government official si contact tracing czar Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong dahil sa aniya’y pagiging “inconsistent” sa COVID-19 testin­g at tracing.

Aniya, nagiging pamumulitika na ang pamamahala ng coronavirus situation sa mga LGU.

Ito’y matapos makapagtala ang bansa ng post-holiday surge ng coronavirus, 17 ay bagong kaso ng UK variant.

“I cannot overemphasize the importance of contact tracing… we have to expand it to the third generation, this is even SOP. Our aim is to go beyond the second generation, even third, fourth generation,” lahad niya.

“Kaya lang nangyayari ngayon LGUs tend to portray a very good COVID-19 situation in their area so tendency lower contact tracing and lower testing,” dagdag niya.

Sumasalamin din aniya ang kakulangan ng contact tracing at testing sa case detection.

“Simple logic. No testing, no contract tracing, no COVID-19. Low testing, low contact tracing low cases. Are we really going to really, with this kind of attitude and mindset, are we really projecting the right situation in the country?” ani Magalong.

“Especially now that we have the election, ang tendency ng ating local executives, it’s a political move on their part to show they are managing well their contact tracing despite the fact that they have inadequate system… binobola lang natin ang sarili natin. We are lying to the public,” dagdag niya. (Issa Santiago)