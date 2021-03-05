Mag-utol na bumuhay sa Masungi Georeserve kinilala ng US mag

Kinilala ng American magazine na Vanity Fair ang magkapatid na Filipino conservationist na sina Ann at Billie Dumaliang dahil sa ginawa nilang sustainable tourism sa Masungi Georeserve sa Rizal.

“For 20 years, the Dumaliang sisters have been in the karst landscape of Masungi Georeserve, with the goal of protecting 430 hectares of rainforest in Rizal in the Philippines,” nakasaad sa kanilang profile sa Hollywood issue ng editor nitong si Michelle Jana Chan.

Dagdag dito, “They have helped to rewild the land (depleted by deforestation and quarrying), establish monitoring trails, and integrate the local community.”

Tumulong din umano ang magkapatid na i-rewild ang lupain. Sa kabila ng kagubatan at biodiversity, kilala rin ang Masungi Georeserve sa mga limestone rock.

Nabatid na para matustusan ang conservation effort ng magkapatid binuksan nila ito sa sustainable tourism.

Ginawa nila itong hiking trail, pinalagyan ng hanging bridge at rope course.

Pinapurihan rin sa Vanity Fair profile ang eco design na ginawa ng magkapatid kabilang na ang iconic spiderweb-like structure, “The striking visuals have provided an extra tool to raise awareness, as images of the impressive infrastructure are popular on social media.”

Nalaman na bago naisakatuparan ang sustainable tourism sa lugar ay maraming pinagdaanan na pakikipaglaban ang magkapatid.

Kwento ni Ann, “When the reserve was forced to shut during the pandemic, a quarrying company fenced off 500 hectares in our reforestation area.”

“We started a campaign, messaging visitors and celebrities and launching petitions. It went to the top; the Secretary of the Environment came and pulled out the fence posts. The area continues to be threatened, but the movement to protect Masungi is growing,” sabi pa nito.

“We are greatly honored to be featured in Vanity Fair’s 2021 Changing Your Mind Awards and its iconic Hollywood Issue!” ayon sa pahayag ng magkapatid na Dumaliang. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)