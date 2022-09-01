Madonna super proud kay Lola

Sinundan ni Lourdes “Lola” Leon ang yapak ng kanyang inang si Madonna na maging isang singer. Kaka-launch lang ng debut single niya titled Lock & Key.

Gamit ni Lola na pangalan sa kanyang pagiging music artist ay Lolahol. Nakakontrata siya with New York City label Chemical X.

Super proud si Madonna sa bagong achievement ng kanyang panganay kaya pinost niya sa Instagram ang “I am so proud of you Lola!”

Kasabay ng pag-drop ng single ay ang pag-release ng music video na dinirek at produced ng co-writer niyang si Eartheater. Sa naturang video, pinakitang sumasayaw si Lola sa iba’t ibang location sa New York.

Ito ang lyrics na ibinahagi ni Lola: “I need a breeze / Whisk me away / I need to breathe / Nothing to say,” Leon sings in the chorus. “I just lock into a Polly Pocket / It could all be crystal clear / Keep a photo of you in my locket / Addicted to the comfort / ‘Til the comforter gets too hot, too hot to sleep.”

Sa isang interview kay Lola, sinabi nito na pinaghandaan niya ang papasukin na bagong career in music: “I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home. When it comes to my

preferred genre of music, it’s always been a big house and techno person, ever since I was young.” (Ruel Mendoza)