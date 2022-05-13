Madonna nilantad ang hiyas sa ‘Beeple’

Wala na ngang kinatatakutan si Madonna dahil sa latest na project niya, nagpakita siya ng 3D model ng kanyang vagina sa NFT (nonfungible token) artist na Beeple.

Pinakita nga in full view ng 63 year-old Queen of Pop ang kanyang fully nude body at naka-spread eagle ang kanyang legs at may mga lumalabas na butterflies, insects at puno sa kanyang vagina.

Pinagtanggol ni Madonna ang kanyang ginawang project with Beeple creator na si Mike Winkelmann.

“I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both,” paliwanag ni Madonna sa Instagram.

The proceeds from the NFT, entitled “Mother of Creation”, will be given to the charities National Bail Out, V-Day and Voices of Children.

“I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos. I say we need a forest with creepy crawly bugs coming out of me. Not often does a robot centipede crawl out of my vagina. My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity,” litanya pa ni Madonna.

Umani ng positive at negative comments ang NFT project ni Madonna mula sa maraming netizen. Pero pinaninindigan ng singer ang purpose ng kanyang ginawa for NFT: “To investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity.” (Ruel Mendoza)