Macedonian president, hinatid batang binubully sa iskul

Nakaagaw-atensyon ang presidente ng bansang North Macedonia matapos nitong personal na ihatid sa paaralan ang 11- anyos na batang babae na biktima umano ng bullying.

Ayon sa ulat ng CNN, hawak pa ni President Stevo Pendarovski ang kamay ng batang babae na si Embla Ademi habang hinatid ito sa kanyang pinapasukang paaralan.

Si Ademi ay may Down syndrome dahilan para ma-bully ito sa paaralan.

“The President said that the behavior of those who endanger children’s rights is unacceptable, especially when it comes to children with atypical development,” pahayag ng tanggapan ng pangulo.

“They should not only enjoy the rights they deserve, but also feel equal and welcome in the school desks and schoolyard. It is our obligation, as a state, but also as individuals, and the key element in this common mission is empathy,” dugtong pa ni Pendarovski.

“It will help children like Embla, but it will also help us learn from them how to sincerely rejoice, share and be in solidarity,” wika pa nito.

Personal ding nakipag-usap si Pendrovski sa mga magulang ng bata.

Ang North Macedonia ay isang maliit na bansa sa Europa na may populasyong 2 milyon. (MJD)