Lyceum bet Digno kampeon sa Gapo
NAGPAKITANG-GILAS ang pambato ng Lyceum of the Philippines na si Neymark Digno matapos maghari sa katatapos na MRP Jr. FIDE-rated standard chess championship sa Gordon College, Olongapo City.
Tangan ang puting piyesa, tinalo ni first year college BS IHM cruise line operation culinary arts student Digno ang dating solo leader na si 46th seed Joshua Marquez para ilista ang 5.5 points para makopo ang top purse P1,000 plus trophy at medal, kasama ang brand new shoes.
“Masaya ako sa pagkapanalo kong ito,” sabi ng 20 years old na tubong Iloilo.
Nakopo naman ni Marquez ang second place prize na P800 plus trophy at medal at bagong sapatos din.
Tinangap ni 18-year-old Keith Ceprado ang third prize na P500 plus trophy, medal at sapatos habang naibulsa naman ni Joshua Navarro ang fourth prize P500 plus trophy at medal. (Elech Dawa)