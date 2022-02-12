Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Lusaw rekisitos sa renewal ng lisensiya aprub

News
By Abante News
0 5

Suportado ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang panawagan ni Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez na alisin ang Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) requirement para sa mga magre-renew ng driver’s license.

“We welcome the DOJ stand on our call, contained in our House Resolution No. 2325. We hope that the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Office will now finally listen and cease from imposing this requirement,” ayon kay Rodriguez.

Related Posts

NEDA aprub sa NCR alert level 1

DepEd: 6K iskul kasado sa balik eskuwela

Allowance ng mga health worker na duty sa COVID patient…

Ipinaabot ng DOJ ang pagsuporta nito sa resolusyon ni Rodriquez sa sulat na ipinaabot kay Samar Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento, chair ng House committee on transportation na pirmado ni Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay Villar.

Magiging madali na umano sa mga milyong public utility vehicle driver at maging ang private car driver na makapag-renew ng kanilang lisensiya kapag alisin na ang CDE. (Eralyn Prado)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Magsasaka jackpot ng P142M sa Superlotto

Kababayan sa Ukraine pinauuwi na ni Biden

Pinoy sapol ng drone attack sa Saudi

1 of 3,059