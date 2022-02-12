Lusaw rekisitos sa renewal ng lisensiya aprub

Suportado ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang panawagan ni Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez na alisin ang Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) requirement para sa mga magre-renew ng driver’s license.

“We welcome the DOJ stand on our call, contained in our House Resolution No. 2325. We hope that the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Office will now finally listen and cease from imposing this requirement,” ayon kay Rodriguez.

Ipinaabot ng DOJ ang pagsuporta nito sa resolusyon ni Rodriquez sa sulat na ipinaabot kay Samar Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento, chair ng House committee on transportation na pirmado ni Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay Villar.

Magiging madali na umano sa mga milyong public utility vehicle driver at maging ang private car driver na makapag-renew ng kanilang lisensiya kapag alisin na ang CDE. (Eralyn Prado)