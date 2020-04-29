Lumambot Mayweather naging maka-Diyos!
MALALIM pa ang sugat matapos mamatayan ng long-time partner at uncle, hindi ito naging hadlang kay Floyd Mayweather Jr. para tulungan ang mga naapektuhan ng COVID-19.
Sa Instagram account mismo ni American fighter Mayweather ay ramdam pa ang pagka-emosyonal nito.
“I haven’t really had a chance to talk to the world and talk to the people, because I’ve been dealing with a lot,” saad ni Mayweather sa video.
“As far as dealing with the loss of the mother of my children — she was a significant other, a great woman, a great person — and dealing with (the loss of) a great trainer, a father figure, Roger Mayweather.”
Nitong buwan lamang kasi ng Marso ay natagpuang patay sa loob ng kanyang kotse ang ex-lover ni Floyd na si Josie Harris. Makalipas ang ilang araw, si Roger naman, na trainer-uncle ng undefeated boxer ang nasawi.
Related Posts
Sa kabila ng pagdadalamhati, handa pa ring iabot ni Floyd ang kanyang kamay sa mga nangangailangan.
“But I’m here to help this world become a better place. It’s not about the money, and the money that I will be giving up will be to feed the people and help the people that don’t have a lot as of right now in this situation,”
Sa pagkakataong ito ay lumabas ang kanyang pagiging makatao at maka-Diyos dahil anuman aniya ang meron siya ngayon ay handa niya itong ibalik.
“I will continue to give back, and I will never talk about it, as long as God knows that I’m doing a good deed, that’s what’s important to me,” aniya.