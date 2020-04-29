Lumambot Mayweather naging maka-Diyos!

MALALIM pa ang sugat matapos mamatayan ng long-time partner at uncle, hindi ito naging hadlang kay Floyd Mayweather Jr. para tulungan ang mga naapektuhan ng COVID-19.

Sa Instagram account mismo ni American fighter Mayweather ay ramdam pa ang pagka-emosyonal nito.

“I haven’t really had a chance to talk to the world and talk to the people, because I’ve been dealing with a lot,” saad ni Mayweather sa video.

“As far as dealing with the loss of the mother of my children — she was a significant other, a great woman, a great person — and dealing with (the loss of) a great trainer, a father figure, Roger Mayweather.”

Nitong buwan lamang kasi ng Marso ay natagpuang patay sa loob ng kanyang kotse ang ex-lover ni Floyd na si Josie Harris. Makalipas ang ilang araw, si Roger naman, na trainer-uncle ng undefeated boxer ang nasawi.

Sa kabila ng pagdadalamhati, handa pa ring iabot ni Floyd ang kanyang kamay sa mga nangangailangan.

“But I’m here to help this world become a better place. It’s not about the money, and the money that I will be giving up will be to feed the people and help the people that don’t have a lot as of right now in this situation,”

Sa pagkakataong ito ay lumabas ang kanyang pagiging makatao at maka-Diyos dahil anuman aniya ang meron siya ngayon ay handa niya itong ibalik.

“I will continue to give back, and I will never talk about it, as long as God knows that I’m doing a good deed, that’s what’s important to me,” aniya.