Luis nangangamoy Kapuso

Pinagdudahan na baka raw lilipat na ng network si Luis Manzano. Ang dahilan, ang naging Instagram post niya kasi na tila pagbibigay ng tribute sa mga nakasamamg host mula noon hanggang ngayon sa Kapamilya network.

Nag-comment naman si Luis sa mga nagsasabi na lilipat na siya. Sey niya, “Bakit paglipat ang pinag-uusapan? ‘Di ba pwedeng pagbibigay pugay lang?”

Nag-post kasi si Luis ng picture na kasama sina Martin Nievera, Edward Barbers, Robi Domingo, Enchong Dee.

At sabi ni Luis, “As a host, I’m grateful to have had the best to look up to— Dad, Tito Martin, Tito Gary and Tito Willie.”

Including din his dad, Edu Manzano.

Sabi pa niya, “To grow and learn alongside @billycrawford. I am also grateful for having been given the opportunity to share what I’ve learned with @iamrobidomingo, and now he is paving the way for a new generation of hosts— @edward_barber and @mr_enchongdee, and because of our love for the craft, we only keep giving and paying it forward.” (Rose Garcia)

