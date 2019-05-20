Lucy Torres-Gomez walay tinguha nga mahimong Speaker

by Jessilito Campos

Walay plano si Leyte 4th District Congresswoman-elect Lucy Torres-Gomez nga mahimong sunod nga House Speaker bisan pa man. Ga anaa sa shortlist ang iyang pangalan.

Matud niya nga dili siya interesado sa speakership ug anaa sa kamot ni Predidente Rodrigo Duterte ang ibutang sa maong puwesto.

Inay panganduyon ang mahimong Speaker, mas hatagan ug dakung pagtagad sa misis ni Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez kung unsay angayang himoung balaod isip magbabalaod.

“I just finished a battle in the fourth district and all mayors and all my allies had won. There’s a lot of work to be done in the fourth district,” matud niya.