Lubi mahimo nang ma export sa America

Mahimo nang ma-export ang lubi aa Pilipinas sa Amerika human gikompirmar sa US government ang export permission alang niini.

Matud ni Dr. Josyline Javelosa, Philippine Agriculture Attaché to the United States, gitugtan na ilawom sa 7 CFR 319.56 ang pagbutang sa US market sa “young coconuts” nga “immature/green”, ug adunay “75% or more of outer shell surface of the husk removed”.

Gawas niini, gituki usab sa bilateral meeting sa United States Department Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health and Inspection Service headquarters sa Riverdale, Maryland ang gipangayo sa nasud nga maka-export usab og okra sa US market bisan ang pag-waive sa pre-clearance requirements alang sa Philippine fresh mango export. (jess campos)