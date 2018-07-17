LTO execs sa P438-M vehicle inspection project, gipakasuhan sa COA

Giawhag sa Commission on Audit (COA) ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) nga pabgitaun og patubagon ang mga opisyal nga nagpaluyo sa P438-million Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS) project nga gipatuman niadtong administrasyong Arroyo.

Matud sa COA, mipalit ang LTO sa 11 sets sa MVIS equipment niadtong 2008 ug 2009 sa kantidad nga P209.4 million apan wala magamit ug nausik ang pundo.

Nakit-an kini sa 2017 audit report para sa Road Board partikular sa paggamit sa motor vehicle user’s charge.

“We recommended that LTO Management conduct an investigation to identify the persons liable for the ineffective implementation of the MVIS project, which resulted in the wastage of government funds on the non-utilization of the MVIS equipment delivered in 2008 and 2009, and file the appropriate legal actions against erring personnel/persons, as warranted,” matud sa COA.

Ang MVIS project kabahin kini sa MVIC sa LTO pinaagi sa ang paggamit sa emission testing equipment.

Tumong niini aron makasiguro nga environment-friendly ang mga sakyanan nga mobiyahr sa kadalanan.

Apan matud sa COA, walay nahitabo sa MVIS project bisab usa na ka dekada ang milabay sukad gipalit ang emission testing equipment nga kinahanglan unta paliton human gipabarog ang inspection centers.