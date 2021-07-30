Abante Online
Lt Gen Faustino bagong AFP chief

News
By Abante News Online
HINIRANG ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr., bilang bagong hepe ng Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Papalitan ni Gen. Faustino si AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana na nakatakdang magretiro ngayong katapusan ng buwan.

Ang appointment ng bagong AFP Chief ay kinumpirma ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque matapos maabot ni Sobejana ang mandatory retirement age na 56.

“We confirm that President Rodrigo Duterte approved and signed the designation of Lt. Gen. Jose C. Faustino Jr. as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) effective July 31, 2021,” ani Roque.

Kumpiyansa ang Malacañang na ipagpapatuloy ng bagong AFP Chief ang pagsusulong ng kapayapaan at pag-unlad na nasimulan ng mga sinundang opisyal sa militar. (Aileen Taliping/Kiko Cueto)

