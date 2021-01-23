Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Lorenzana pinasuko natitirang Abu Sayyaf

News
By Abante News Online
0 17

NANAWAGAN si Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa mga sumukong Abu Sayaf Group (ASG) na tumulong sa pamahalaan sa paghihikayat sa mga kasamahan nito na magbalik-loob sa gobyerno at isuko ang mga armas.

Sa statement ng Joint Task Force Sulu, sinabi ni Lorenzana na nakipagpulong siya sa 25 dating ASG member sa munisipalidad ng Patikul, Indanan, Talipao, at Parang, sa 11th Infantry Division headquarters sa Jolo, Sulu.

Related Posts

Libong residente sa Hong Kong ni-lockdown

UK COVID mas nakamamatay

Pinoy baby sinalba buhay ng 3 katao

“To our brothers here who surrendered, you have made the right and best decision. Help others change for the better. You will not be neglected, you will not be left alone. You will be taken care of by our government,” sinabi ni Lorenzana.

Ito rin ang panawagan ni Major General William Gonzales, 11th Infantry Division commander.

Kabilang sa mga sumuko ang 60-taong gulang na si Arsad Hajihil, dating commander ng Mindanao ASG Central Committee sa 1990s. 25 taon siyang miyembro ng grupo. (Kiko Cueto)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Pag-donate ng bakuna sisimplehan proseso

OSG-Calida huwag sawsaw sa Marcos protest – SC

Anak ni Gloria epal sa Sinopharm

1 of 1,199