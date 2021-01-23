Lorenzana pinasuko natitirang Abu Sayyaf

NANAWAGAN si Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa mga sumukong Abu Sayaf Group (ASG) na tumulong sa pamahalaan sa paghihikayat sa mga kasamahan nito na magbalik-loob sa gobyerno at isuko ang mga armas.

Sa statement ng Joint Task Force Sulu, sinabi ni Lorenzana na nakipagpulong siya sa 25 dating ASG member sa munisipalidad ng Patikul, Indanan, Talipao, at Parang, sa 11th Infantry Division headquarters sa Jolo, Sulu.

“To our brothers here who surrendered, you have made the right and best decision. Help others change for the better. You will not be neglected, you will not be left alone. You will be taken care of by our government,” sinabi ni Lorenzana.

Ito rin ang panawagan ni Major General William Gonzales, 11th Infantry Division commander.

Kabilang sa mga sumuko ang 60-taong gulang na si Arsad Hajihil, dating commander ng Mindanao ASG Central Committee sa 1990s. 25 taon siyang miyembro ng grupo. (Kiko Cueto)