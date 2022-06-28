Lorenzana niratsada P30B Korean deal

Nilagdaan na ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ang P30 bilyong kontrata sa Korean shipbuilder para sa anim na Offshore Patrol Vessels na gagamitin ng Philippine Navy.

Sa panayam, sinabi ni Lorenzana na hindi na sana siya pipirma sa naturang kontrata dahil baka masabi ito na isang midnight deal pero dahil sa posibilidad na hindi makapirma ang papalit sa kanya na si (ret.) Gen. Jose Faustino na nasa acting capacity o officer-in-charge ng DND, ay pinirmahan niya ito.

“I don’t know if Faustino already has the authority to sign contracts,” sabi ni Lorenzana.

Mas mabibili aniya sa mas murang halaga ang mga vessel kung ngayon ito pipirmahan.

“Naghabol tayo ng presyo na hindi na tataas. Lamang tayo dito, we did it in the good interest of the government,” paliwanag ni Lorenzana.

Ang pirmahan nina Secretary Lorenzana at Hyundai Heavy Industries Vice Chairman and President Sam Hyun Ka, ay isinagawa noong June 27, 2022 sa Department of National Defense at sinaksihan nina South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Kim In-cheol; General Andres Centino, Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines; RADM Caesar Bernard Valencia, Acting Flag-Officer-In-Command, Philippine Navy; at ibang DND, AFP at HHI officials. (Kiko Cueto)