Lorenzana hinimatay sa Luneta

Nasa “stable condition” na si Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana matapos na manghina sa kasagsagan ng Independence Day rites sa Luneta, kahapon.

“Secretary of National Defense Delfin N. Lorenzana is currently in stable condition and has been advised to rest after fainting during the Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Rizal Park this morning, June 12,” ayon kay DND spokesperson Director Arsenio Andolong.

Paliwanag ni Andolong, sa mga nagdaang lingo, dumaan si Lorenzana sa “hectic schedule” at nagbabad sa ilalim ng init ng araw. kahapon ng umaga.

“His hectic schedule during the last few weeks and the extreme temperatures in Luneta earlier today may have resulted in his fatigue,” sinabi nito.

“The SND just arrived from Singapore early this morning (Sunday) after attending the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue and meeting with his foreign counterparts,” sinabi pa nito.

Sinabi ni Andolong na maraming lugar ang pinuntahan ng kalihim.

“The secretary also traveled recently to South Korea and other parts of the Philippines, while overseeing the defense operations of the country and transition to a new administration,” sinabi nito.

Sa event matapos na manghina si Lorenzana ay agad itong isinakay sa ambulansiya at itinakbo sa ospital.

“Hindi ko nakita pero ang pagkaka-report parang nanlambot, hindi ko alam actually kung napaupo siya or something,” sinabi ni Andolong sa hiwalay na panayam.

Sa ngayon ay maayos na ang kondisyon nito, nakakapagsalita.

“He (Sec. Lorenzana) is conscious, he even said let’s go home. Mrs. Lorenzana is there but the doctors wanted him to stay because he is under observation,” sinabi ni Andolong. (Kiko Cueto)