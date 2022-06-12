Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Lorenzana hinimatay sa Luneta

News
By Abante News
0 3

Nasa “stable condition” na si Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana matapos na manghina sa kasagsagan ng Independence Day rites sa Luneta, kahapon.

“Secretary of National Defense Delfin N. Lorenzana is currently in stable condition and has been advised to rest after fainting during the Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Rizal Park this morning, June 12,” ayon kay DND spokesperson Director Arsenio Andolong.

Paliwanag ni Andolong, sa mga nagdaang lingo, dumaan si Lorenzana sa “hectic schedule” at nagbabad sa ilalim ng init ng araw. kahapon ng umaga.

“His hectic schedule during the last few weeks and the extreme temperatures in Luneta earlier today may have resulted in his fatigue,” sinabi nito.

“The SND just arrived from Singapore early this morning (Sunday) after attending the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue and meeting with his foreign counterparts,” sinabi pa nito.

Sinabi ni Andolong na maraming lugar ang pinuntahan ng kalihim.

Related Posts

‘Pinas dusa sa giyera kontra China

Cayetano pinuri SC, pinaboran FDA sa yosi control

PH dapat makalaya sa paninira – Marcos

“The secretary also traveled recently to South Korea and other parts of the Philippines, while overseeing the defense operations of the country and transition to a new administration,” sinabi nito.

Sa event matapos na manghina si Lorenzana ay agad itong isinakay sa ambulansiya at itinakbo sa ospital.

“Hindi ko nakita pero ang pagkaka-report parang nanlambot, hindi ko alam actually kung napaupo siya or something,” sinabi ni Andolong sa hiwalay na panayam.

Sa ngayon ay maayos na ang kondisyon nito, nakakapagsalita.

“He (Sec. Lorenzana) is conscious, he even said let’s go home. Mrs. Lorenzana is there but the doctors wanted him to stay because he is under observation,” sinabi ni Andolong. (Kiko Cueto)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Sasabit sa Coast Guard! Duterte susugod sa West PH Sea

Balik-eskuwela sa Beijing naudlot ng COVID-19

Rifle ban sa US itinutulak

1 of 3,606