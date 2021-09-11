Loren todo-suporta sa pangangalaga ng kalikasan

Kaisa si Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda sa pangangalaga ng kalikasan, partikular ang mga protected area sa bansa para mapanatili ang natural na ecosystem ng Pilipinas.

Kaya naman sa pakikipagtulungan ng three-term senator sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR-BMB), sila’y naglunsad ng isang documentary series na pinamagatang ‘Our Fragile Earth: Protected Areas of the Philippines’ na inere sa ANC.

Bukod sa documentary, inorganisa din nina Legarda at DENR-BMB ang isang webinar series na may titulong ‘Protected Areas Talk’.

Ang ‘Our Fragile Earth’ ay naglalayong ibida ang mga protected area para malaman ng mga Pilipino ang kahalagahan ng biological heritage ng bansa, gayundin ang mabubuting dulot nito para makapagbigay ng pagkain, tubig, raw material na magagamit sa kabuhayan ng bawat tao.

“How can we conserve what we do not know about, what we do not understand? Our people’s energies must be used to defend our natural heritage. We must all work together to conserve wildlife and nature and mitigate disasters worsened by climate change. Our survival also depends on how well we understand our surroundings,” lahad ni Legarda, na naging principal author ng Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (ENIPAS) Act of 2018.

“Now that we already have the legal mechanism to protect these critical areas and prevent biodiversity loss, the challenge for us is to ensure its strict implementation as well as to increase awareness of the public on the importance of conserving biodiversity and of the underlying threats thereto,” pahayag pa ng mambabatas.