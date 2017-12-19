Loren handang mamuno sa DSWD

Malaki ang posibilidad na maitalaga si Senador Loren Legarda bilang kalihim ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) matapos ang termino nito sa Senado.

Hindi man direkta ay mistulang inamin ni Legarda na may alok sa kanya para maging pinuno ng kagawaran makaraang hindi makalusot sa Commission on Appointments si dating DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

“I am not certain whether I am allowed to comment on that on national television but my being mum about it would probably spill the beans,” sabi ni Legarda.

Kasabay nito, binigyang-diin ng senador na handa siyang manungkulan sa kagawaran na mahalaga para sa pangangaila­ngan ng taumbayan.

“Let me just say that I would want to exercise very strong oversight functions over a department that is very important that takes care of the need of the people,” diin ni Legarda.

Idinagdag pa ng senador na masaya siya sa oportunidad na ibinigay sa kanya na makapaglingkod bilang chairperson ng Senate committee on finance committee at naniniwala siyang nakikita ito ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

“All I can say is that I really appreciate the opportunity to be able to serve as a chairman of finance and I think the president hopefully appreciate the work we do not just myself but the whole senate,” giit pa ng mambabatas.

Sa ngayon aniya ay nakatutok siya sa mga tungkulin bilang senador.

“I hope to continue and finish the 2019 budget which is a year from now,” dagdag pa nito.

Nasa huling termino na si Legarda bilang senador hanggang 2019.