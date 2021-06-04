Lopez babangon sa ‘heartbreak’

NANANATILING positibo ang pananaw ni Pinay taekwondo Jin Pauline Lopez kahit bigo nitong makasungkit ng Olympic ticket nitong nakaraang buwan.

Tumiklop si Lopez sa quarterfinals ng Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament sa Amman, Jordan nitong Mayo kaya mintis ang pagkakataon na makapaglaro sa Summer Games na sisimulan sa Hulyo.

“Hey guys I know I’ve been staying offline for while coming back from Jordan. It has taken me much time to reflect and settle with this reality and I don’t really know how I could express this heartbreak but I know one thing for sure is that anytime adversity comes my way, I bounce back. I gave everything on the mat and lifted it all up to Him,” sey ni Lopez sa Instagram.

“It may not be the results we wanted but I know there’s a reason for everything. Goodluck to all the athletes who are Tokyo bound!!! We’ll be cheering for our very own teammate Kurt as he fights for all of us!” mensahe pa ng 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist.

Tanging si Kurt Barbosa lamang mula sa Philippine taekwondo team ang nakakuha ng Olympic berth matapos sumabak sa nasabing torneo. (JAToralba)