Lolo Ping malambot ang puso sa mga bata

Ang daming lumambot ang puso dahil sa mga Instagram post ni Sen. Ping Lacson, lalo na sa IG photo ni Iwa Moto.

Makikita sa mga Instagram nila ang photo ni Sen. Lacson na kasama ang dalawa niyang apo na mga babae, na ubod ng gaganda, ha! At ang eksena, binabasahan niya ng libro ang mga ito.

Makikita nga sa mga photo na `yon kung gaano kalambot ang puso ni Lolo Ping sa mga bata, ha!

“People are scared of him. Because they don’t know him. He is such a loving family man and an extraordinary grandfather. He is a very dedicated person. And his love for the country is unbelievable. #weneedaleader2022, @iampinglacson,” sabi ni Iwa.

“On Sundays, we read books! Awat muna sa cellphones and gadgets mga apo,” caption naman ni Lolo Ping.

Kaya ang hirit ng mga follower nila…

matlocs, “Ang gaganda ng apo mo Po My President!”

pinkeepop, “Salute!!!!”

mrronaldguillermo, “Its about time ping talaga ko at tito sen iba na ang experinsyado.”

maria_maria1779, “he looks very calm and composed for me 😍😍😍

lealorilyn, “i will vote for him.”

m.vanhoven, “First time to vote and ( ikr!) and it will be for Sen Ping!”

wilmalegaspibermejo, “That’s true, I knew him. For the win.”

my.chelle_29, “Watched him once at CNN Philippines. I truly admire him on how he explains everything. VeI too, voted for him back then.”

Bongga! (Dondon Sermino)