Locsin: Mga PNP chief walang binatbat kay Lacson

Para kay Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., si Senador Panfilo “Ping” Lacson na pinakamahusay ng pinuno ng Philippine National Police (PNP).

Isa sa tumatak sa isip ni Locsin noong hawakan ni Lacson ang Pambansang Kapulisan ay nang iminungkahi niya kada na-impound na kotseng ginamit ng pulis ay dapat nasa harap ng Kampo Crame.

“Ping Lacson was far and away and remains to this day the best PNP chief,” sabi ni Locsin sa kanyang Twitter post.

“When he took the job he softly suggested that every impounded car used by PNP be in front of Camp Crame in 24 hours or Remember Kuratong?” Edsa was clogged with cars parked 4 abreast, no one inside,” dagdag pa nito..

Si Lacson ay naging PNP chief mula 1999 hanggang 2001 sa panahon ng pamumuno ni dating Pangulong Joseph Estrada.

Isinangkot si Lacson sa kontroberisyal na Kuratong Baleleng case noong 1995 pinawalang sala ng Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 8 sa pagkamatay ng 11 miyembro ng grupo dahil sa kawalan ng probable cause.

Noong 2012, pinagtibay ng Korte Suprema ang naging kautusan ng mababang korte na nagbabasura sa kinasasangkutang multiple murder case ni Lacson Kuratong Baleleng “rubout” case.

Reaksiyon naman ng Twitter user na si @JoeAm, “If you didn’t know better, you’d think Senator Lacson was in charge of DILG, protecting the police he loves. Or you might guess he is gearing up for a presidential run. Neither of which is a big deal. Just noticeable.”

Kung tumakbo man sa 2022 elections, hati naman ang publiko hinggil dito.

Sabi naman ni Twitter use @Itsmejsclaudio, dati umano niyang gusto si Lacson subalit nagbago ito nang isulong ng senador ang Anti-Terror bill.

“Dati he is one of my choices after duterte in 2022 but nag bago isip ko about his stand in ATB he seems too eager to impress the preset malacañang occupant for it passage,” sabi nito.

Para naman kay @InLegality, “As long as the Kuratong-Baleleng & the Dacer & Corbito cases remain unsolved, he’s not worth a vote”. (Dindo Matining)