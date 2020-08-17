Locsin kontra sa jeepney phaseout

PAGLAPASTANGAN sa historical justice ang isinusulong na pagwalis sa mga traditional jeepney sa kalye.

Ito ang sinabi ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin kaugnay sa ulat na namamalimos na ang mga tsuper na walang pasada dulot ng mga anti-coronavirus lockdown.

Sa Twitter kagabi, pinunto ni Locsin na dapat bigyang-hustisya ang mga jeepney driver na tagapaghatid ng mga mamamayan–mahirap man o mayaman–sa paaralan, simbahan, o mall man.

Tinawag niya pa itong “most convenient” at pinakamurang paraan ng transportasyon.

“If I want to see justice done it is for the traditional jeepney drivers with the rickety vehicles that took us to school, to Mass, shopping—even those of us not poor,” ayon sa kalihim.

“Just the most convenient and cheapest transport; the proposed replacement is a travesty of historical justice,” giit pa nito. (RC)